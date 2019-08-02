SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of SurModics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of SurModics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SurModics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ SRDX traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,443. The company has a market capitalization of $614.78 million, a PE ratio of 93.02, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02. SurModics has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. SurModics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. Analysts predict that SurModics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,409,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in SurModics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 805,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in SurModics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 331,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SurModics by 54.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 325,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 115,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SurModics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SurModics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

