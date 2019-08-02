SurModics (SRDX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SurModics (NASDAQ: SRDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2019 – SurModics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – SurModics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – SurModics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

7/23/2019 – SurModics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surmodics continues to gain from core Medical Devices unit which witnessed significant contribution from its SurVeil agreement with Abbott. Management anticipates this segment to see double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2019. Strong sales of the company’s clinical components drove the IVD segment. Management is also optimistic about the ongoing TRANSCEND enrollment. Additionally, the company expects CE mark for SurVeil and other regulatory nods in the near future. The company’s FDA 510 (k) clearance for its Sublime guide sheath for radial access also buoys optimism. Meanwhile, lowered revenue guidance for fiscal 2019 and rising operating expenses remain concerns. the company’s drug-coated balloons face stiff competition in the niche space. Surmodics has underperformed the industry in a year's time.”

7/13/2019 – SurModics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/5/2019 – SurModics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of SurModics stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 129,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $557.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.22. SurModics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. SurModics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SurModics by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SurModics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SurModics by 1,080.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in SurModics during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in SurModics during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

