SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $300.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $325.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $224.59 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.56.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.79. 5,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,524. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $177.70 and a 1-year high of $332.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director John S. Clendening purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.12 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $44,807.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.