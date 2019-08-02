Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Synacor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Synacor presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NASDAQ SYNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 119,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53. Synacor has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synacor by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Synacor by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in Synacor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 220,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

