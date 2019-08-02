Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNT. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 486.27 ($6.35).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Monday. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 541.89 ($7.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 355.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10.

In related news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 560,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total value of £493,650.08 ($645,041.26).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

