T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.70. 43,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,503,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 32.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,623,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,535 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 225.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,412,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,587,000 after acquiring an additional 978,972 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,423,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $443,835,000 after acquiring an additional 927,635 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 46.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,533,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,837,000 after acquiring an additional 808,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

