Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded to “C+” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $55.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 10,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $530,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $577,824.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,554.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,692 shares of company stock worth $4,105,684 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6,820.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 330,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 326,074 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 118,522 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

