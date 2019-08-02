Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TARO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.06. 5,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,173. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.55. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $117.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on TARO. ValuEngine cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

