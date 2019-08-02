Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 190.55 ($2.49).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

LON:TW opened at GBX 156.25 ($2.04) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.