TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 33.82%.

Shares of TC Pipelines stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $39.20. 162,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,358. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69. TC Pipelines has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

TCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

