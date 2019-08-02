TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 230,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,151. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

