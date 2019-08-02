TD Securities Lowers Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$31.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Great-West Lifeco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.39.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWO traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,653. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.89. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$26.83 and a twelve month high of C$34.42.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$16.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.