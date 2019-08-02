Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down to $19.17

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $19.17. Teck Resources shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 176,066 shares.

TECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,856,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,838,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 773,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.