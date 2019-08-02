Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $327.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,936,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 165,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 105,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.13.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

