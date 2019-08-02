Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

NYSE:TRC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.89. 61,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $470.99 million, a P/E ratio of 181.50 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Tejon Ranch news, Director Towerview Llc bought 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $105,169.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,551,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 39,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $645,451.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 964,453 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,451.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 129,317 shares of company stock worth $2,121,163. Company insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

