Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.68

Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 10033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.2236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Telefonica’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

