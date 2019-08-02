Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNAV. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telenav in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telenav has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of TNAV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 240,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,886. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $421.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The business had revenue of $53.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 224,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hassan Wahla sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $369,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,180 shares of company stock worth $2,552,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Telenav by 1,645.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telenav by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 54,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Telenav by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

