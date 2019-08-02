Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Telephone & Data Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,178. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.69. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Williamson sold 8,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $269,838.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $72,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,100. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,420,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $274,001,000 after purchasing an additional 305,937 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

