Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 83.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 44.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRNO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Terreno Realty to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

