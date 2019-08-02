Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Director David S. Murakami Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Director David S. Murakami sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at $832,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TBNK opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.58. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 514.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

