Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tervita in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.64.

Shares of TEV stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.67. The firm has a market cap of $772.35 million and a P/E ratio of -9.30. Tervita has a 12-month low of C$5.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.94.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$370.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tervita will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

