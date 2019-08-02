Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report $265.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.10 million to $275.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $257.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.50 to $64.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other news, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.83 per share, for a total transaction of $176,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,429.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $240,966.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

