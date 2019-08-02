Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Chevron were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.41.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $119.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,538. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.