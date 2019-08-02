Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Insider S. Chris Jacobsen Sells 2,500 Shares

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,777,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 377.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after purchasing an additional 488,417 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 756,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,140,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,146,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,150,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 183,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

