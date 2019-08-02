The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Reduced by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,578,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $1,717,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,459,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,622.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 361,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,864,077. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

