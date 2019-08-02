Thescore (CVE:SCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.55

Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 5291939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $133.83 million and a PE ratio of -20.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.37.

Thescore Company Profile (CVE:SCR)

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

