TheStreet Upgrades Tennant (NYSE:TNC) to B

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TNC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TNC traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,742. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tennant has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $81.95.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $299.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $851,362.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,137,250.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $78,724.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,069. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tennant by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Tennant by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

