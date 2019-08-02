Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and Watford (NYSE:WTRE) Head-To-Head Survey

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Watford alerts:

This table compares Watford and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford N/A N/A N/A Third Point Reinsurance N/A -11.24% -4.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Watford and Third Point Reinsurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Third Point Reinsurance $370.01 million 2.51 -$317.69 million ($3.27) -3.01

Watford has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Third Point Reinsurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Watford and Third Point Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 3 1 0 2.25 Third Point Reinsurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Watford presently has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 46.18%. Third Point Reinsurance has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.11%. Given Watford’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Summary

Watford beats Third Point Reinsurance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.