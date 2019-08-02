Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.65.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $68.22 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $70.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 78.52% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,235,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.