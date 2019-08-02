TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.00

TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 643593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85.

Get TigerLogic alerts:

TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

TigerLogic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

TigerLogic Corporation is engaged in the design, development, sale and support of Postano, a socialmedia content aggregation and visualization platform. Postano is sold through the Company’s sales personnel located in the United States, as well as through co-marketing arrangements with third parties.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for TigerLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TigerLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.