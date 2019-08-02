Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price objective on Tivity Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Tivity Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

TVTY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.59. 466,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 364.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

