TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $86.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,310. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $89.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. TopBuild had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $345,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,073.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 52,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,038.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,468,906.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,583 shares of company stock worth $5,357,878. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 70.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 542.0% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 685.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

