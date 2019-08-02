Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Topcon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

TOPCF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053. Topcon has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

