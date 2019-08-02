TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. AltaCorp Capital lowered TORC Oil and Gas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TORC Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.40.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of TSE TOG traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.79. 653,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.18. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of C$3.67 and a 1 year high of C$7.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $835.88 million and a PE ratio of 46.79.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$144.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from TORC Oil and Gas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.46%.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.