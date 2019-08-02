Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$196,710.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.57, for a total value of C$196,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,720,301.58.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$65.11. 123,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,060. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44. Toromont Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of C$51.02 and a twelve month high of C$70.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.76.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$699.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$732.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIH. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.