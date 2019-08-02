TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading 2% Higher

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 130,798 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,547,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

