Traid (TRAID) Trading Up 22.8% This Week

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Traid has a total market cap of $9,633.00 and $9.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traid coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Traid has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Traid

Traid is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 41,193,520 coins and its circulating supply is 18,253,520 coins. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

