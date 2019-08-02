Travala Hits Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Travala token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Travala has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $605.44 or 0.05690668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00044426 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001157 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. The official website for Travala is www.travala.com. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

