Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 241.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $5,270,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $4,547,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.65.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $145.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $3,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,081.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,746,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

