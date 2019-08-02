TravelNote Price Hits $0.0378 on Top Exchanges (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 247.5% higher against the dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $81,496.00 and $316.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00267249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.01411316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00110867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000529 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.