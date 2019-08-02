TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TreeHouse Foods, which has lagged the industry in the past three months, is struggling with sluggish Snacks unit. In fact, persistent weakness in the segment led management to consider divesting this business. In this context, the company has inked a deal with Atlas Holdings LLC. Moreover, troubles in snacking business, had earlier led the company to announce the closure of its Snack nuts and Trail mix plant located at Minnesota. Along with second-quarter earnings release, the company plans to update its guidance for 2019 to reflect the divestiture of the snacking business. Nonetheless, TreeHouse Foods’ focus on its strategy for 2020 bodes well. Additionally, the company is on track with its Structure to Win program, which is aimed at cutting costs. This apart, we commend its focus on refining portfolio through buyouts and innovation.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.54 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Shares of THS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.07. 892,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,629. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Christopher Wilkins sold 1,888 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $109,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 10,618 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $604,695.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,463.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,398 shares of company stock valued at $982,472. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 287.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,689,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $77,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

