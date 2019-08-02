TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NYSE TPH opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,496,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 254,693 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,789,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

