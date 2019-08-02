Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Insider Sells $320,200.00 in Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) insider Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $320,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Claire Lockey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Claire Lockey sold 40,401 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $1,498,877.10.

Tricida stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. 153,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -6.57. Tricida Inc has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCDA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tricida in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricida in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tricida by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after buying an additional 595,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 40.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 290,391 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 8.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 443,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

