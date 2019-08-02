Tricida (TCDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Tricida to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Tricida to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tricida stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,201. Tricida has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -6.67.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricida in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tricida in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other Tricida news, insider Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $124,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claire Lockey sold 40,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $1,498,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,126 shares of company stock worth $2,898,646. 66.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

