TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of TRS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.06. 83,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,973. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Gougarty sold 8,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $243,762.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,142.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 21,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $646,202.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,389. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

