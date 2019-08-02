Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trimble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.03. Trimble has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, insider James A. Kirkland sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $223,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,492.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $254,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $421,470.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,230 shares of company stock worth $5,766,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $74,528,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,713,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,214,000 after purchasing an additional 984,623 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 57.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,684,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,440,000 after purchasing an additional 981,492 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth $39,533,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 765.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 936,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,831,000 after purchasing an additional 828,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

