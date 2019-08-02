Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48, Morningstar.com reports. Trimble had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Trimble has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.21.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $143,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,607.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,488 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

