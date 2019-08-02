Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Gap Down to $38.13

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.42, but opened at $38.13. Trimble shares last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 38,272 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 100,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,230 shares of company stock worth $5,766,488. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

