Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $730.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Triumph Group updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.35-2.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.35-2.95 EPS.

NYSE TGI opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $20,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $1,296,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

