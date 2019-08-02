Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

TGI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $24.93. 412,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,202. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.75.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $730.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,567.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

